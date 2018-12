One person was transported to the hospital after being exposed to chemicals at the Garden State Plaza Wednesday evening.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded along with a Bergen County hazardous materials team on reports of fumes in the food court, authorities said.

The food court was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the incident was under investigation as of 10 p.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.