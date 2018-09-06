HERO: Passing West Milford Firefighter Rescues Trapped Driver In Burning SUV

A driver trapped in an overturned, burning SUV faced certain death as fire spread from the engine to the cabin in a wooded area off a West Milford road.

But a passing West Milford firefighter rushed into the woods with an extinguisher, knocked back the flames and climbed in through the rear hatch to save him.

Firefighter Lukas Graf was in his car when he spotted the burning SUV in the woods off Cahill Cross Road around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, West Milford Fire Chief Michael Blondin said.

Graf “heard yelling and banging from the male driver who was trapped inside the vehicle” as he headed toward the wreck with an extinguisher, Blondin said.

He doused some of the fire, then climbed in and pulled out the driver as flames spread to the interior, the chief said.

His colleagues arrived moments later and doused the fire.

“This is further proof that our Township firefighters are never ‘off-duty’,” Blondin said. “I am extremely proud of Lukas.

“The community is lucky to have people like him.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.