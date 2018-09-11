HEROES: Allendale Officers Resuscitate 1-Month-Old Girl

A one-month-old girl wasn’t breathing when Allendale Police Officers Kevin Azevedo and Alex Helmer found her after responding to a frantic 911 call from her grandmother.

Azevedo started CPR immediately and, after several seconds, the baby “began to take gasping breaths but was still in distress,” Police Chief George Scherb said.

Azevedo “continued until her color returned and she began to cry,” the chief said. “Once she began breathing again, Officer Helmer assisted in monitoring her condition until the arrival of EMS.”

They took it from there, he said.

For their actions on Aug. 12, Azevedo, Helmer and Communications Officer Chelsea Ferrara received Honorable Service awards from their department, as well as life-saving awards from the borough during Thursday's mayor and council meeting.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.