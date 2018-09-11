Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

HEROES: Allendale Officers Resuscitate 1-Month-Old Girl

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Allendale Police Officers Kevin Azevedo and Alex Helmer (inset) received awards from Mayor Liz White. Officer Chelsea Ferrara was unable to attend the ceremony at Thursday night's mayor and council meeting.
Allendale Police Officers Kevin Azevedo and Alex Helmer (inset) received awards from Mayor Liz White. Officer Chelsea Ferrara was unable to attend the ceremony at Thursday night's mayor and council meeting. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Allendale PD

A one-month-old girl wasn’t breathing when Allendale Police Officers Kevin Azevedo and Alex Helmer found her after responding to a frantic 911 call from her grandmother.

Azevedo started CPR immediately and, after several seconds, the baby “began to take gasping breaths but was still in distress,” Police Chief George Scherb said.

Azevedo “continued until her color returned and she began to cry,” the chief said. “Once she began breathing again, Officer Helmer assisted in monitoring her condition until the arrival of EMS.”

They took it from there, he said.

For their actions on Aug. 12, Azevedo, Helmer and Communications Officer Chelsea Ferrara received Honorable Service awards from their department, as well as life-saving awards from the borough during Thursday's mayor and council meeting.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.