HEROES (VIDEO): Responders Rescue Man Who Dropped Cellphone From Base Of Paterson's Great Falls

Video shows the dramatic rescue of a man from the base of the Great Falls in Paterson after he fell trying to retrieve his dropped cellphone.

A rappelling responder got to the unidentified man -- who was in a t-shirt, shorts and a single sock with no shoes -- as the water rushed by Saturday morning.

He then secured a line around the man and had him hold on as police, firefighters and others lifted both of them up the side of the rocks and through an opening they’d created in a chain-link fence.

They then put him on a stretcher and carried him to a waiting ambulance.

The man, who’d fallen off a nearby footbridge, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center as a precaution after being in the water for so long.

Ron Bombaro (aka tornadochaser66) captured the dramatic footage.

