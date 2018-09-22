HEROES: Waldwick Police Rescue Would-Be Route 17 Overpass Jumper After Fight With Girlfriend

Waldwick police talked a would-be jumper standing outside the fence on a Route 17 overpass down after closing the highway in both directions Monday night.

The 25-year-old borough man told police who found him standing on the outside framework of the walkover bridge at 10:40 p.m. that he "had a disagreement with his girlfriend and was feeling depressed," Lt. Tom Dowling said Tuesday.

Ho-Ho-Kus and Saddle River helped close the highway in both directions, and borough firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched, Dowling said.

The officers then talked him into climbing back over the fence, the lieutenant said.The highway was reopened a little over 20 minutes after the call.

The man, meanwhile, was taken by ambulance to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation.

