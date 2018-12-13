Hoboken Police Sergeant Punched In Face At SantaCon Pub Crawl, 8 Arrested

A Hoboken police sergeant was punched in the face, another sustained a dislocated thumb and two other officers were exposed to blood during the SantaCon pub crawl on Saturday, authorities said.

“Some wonder why I condemn this day!” Police Chief Ken Ferrante tweeted during real-time updates. “No other day like it [the] entire yr in @CityofHoboken . Those that cause it need to pay the consequences.”

Revelers dressed in Santa and elf costumes flooded the city for the annual alcohol-fueled event included a 30-year-old Garfield man charged with disorderly conduct and a 22-year-old from Hawthorne man who was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, the chief said.

Two others were charged with aggravated assault on police in a fight near Cadillac Cantina, Ferrante said.

Two other officers needed medical attention after they were exposed to blood while breaking up a brawl at Johnny Rockets, the chief said.

A variety of disorderly conduct arrests included those for public urination, Ferrante said. Some pot arrests also were made, he said.

Rowdiness at the daylong event “picked up rapidly” after 4:30 p.m., the chief said.

More than 20 Union City police officers boosted Ferrante’s ranks.

Roving DWI patrols “will put us at 100 and I am ready to bring in more if needed!” the chief tweeted.

