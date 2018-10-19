Hot Coals Caused Fire That Scorched 7 Cars During NY Jets Game

Seven cars got burned nearly as bad as the New York Jets during Sunday's East Rutherford game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hot coals from grills scorched the vehicles during two separate incidents in the MetLife Stadium parking lot, Meadowlands Fire Chief Kevin Meehan said.

In one incident, a driver parked over the coals in an area where people tailgating had dumped the coals, Meehan said.

In the second incident, a driver parked over coals in the parking lot, causing that car to go up in flames before the blaze spread to five other surrounding vehicles, the chief said.

No injuries were reported.

The Vikings beat the Jets 37-17.

