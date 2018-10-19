Contact Us
Hunt For Route 23 Hotel Burglars Includes Police Helicopter, Catering Hall Fireworks

Jerry DeMarco
What, if anything, was taken wasn't immediately known. Photo Credit: Dr. Kaz Mirda

Two bandits who burglarized a Route 23 hotel in Pompton Plains eluded an extensive search Sunday night that included a New Jersey State Police helicopter. Compounding the effort was a fireworks show set off during an event at a nearby catering hall.

"It sounded like gunfire for 20 minutes," one law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

The search was concentrated on the border of Wayne -- particularly along Farmingdale Road -- following the Best Western Regency House burglary. Township police assisted.

The bandits were dressed all in black, with one wearing white gloves, police said.

Residents say fireworks at The Legacy Castle catering hall on Route 23 are a regular feature of weddings and other events there.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

