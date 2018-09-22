Contact Us
ICE Places Detainer On Hackensack Day Laborer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Youngster

Hugo Remache
Hugo Remache Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor

A day laborer living in Hackensack was charged with having sex with a young teen.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Hugo Remache, a 41-year-old Ecuadoran national, prohibiting a judge from releasing him and calling his immigration status into question.

Remache was taken into custody by Hackensack police on Friday following a call for assistance, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He “had engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile under the age of sixteen,” Calo said Tuesday, following an investigation by city police and his Special Victims Unit.

Remache remained held in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal contact and child endangerment.

Should a local judge order his release for any reason, federal authorities would take custody of him.

