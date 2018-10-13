ICE Slaps Detainer On Ecuadoran National Charged With Having Sex With Palisades Park Pre-Teen

ICE on Monday placed a detainer on an Ecuadoran national who was jailed after authorities charged him with repeatedly having sex with a Palisades Park pre-teen.

Jose Tenecela, a 32-year-old day laborer, became a suspect after Palisades Park police received a tip that he’d had sex with the youngster over a three-year period, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

An investigation by Calo’s Special Victims Unit and borough police led to his arrest Friday on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

Tenecela won’t be freed at any point.

If a local judge orders his release pending trial following a hearing on Wednesday, federal agents will immediately assume custody of him under the detainer that the bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed on Monday.

A deportation hearing will then be scheduled.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.