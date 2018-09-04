In Broad Daylight: Semi-Naked Pedestrian Appeared Drugged, Garfield Police Say

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Outwater Lane from Clifton
Outwater Lane from Clifton Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A pedestrian wearing only a camouflage shirt – and nothing else – appeared under the influence of something when Garfield police chased him down early in the afternoon, authorities said.

Jose Trinidad, 26, of Garfield tried to run from officers responding to a 12:08 p.m. call Wednesday of a naked man walking on Outwater Lane from Clifton, but he was quickly taken into custody, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

He “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” Sucorowski said.

Trinidad was charged with lewdness and taken to New Bridge Medical Center for treatment.

