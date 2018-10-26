Info From Daily Voice Readers Leads To Arrest Of North Jersey Car Burglary Suspects

Trips from Daily Voice readers helped lead authorities to the arrest of a Rochelle Park car burglary suspect, police said.

Joseph Derissio, 21 of Wayne, was identified as the man wanted in surveillance photos for burglarizing cars in Rochelle Park, Maywood and Hackensack and then using stolen credit cards, Rochelle Park Detective Sergeant James M. DePreta said.

Derissio was arrested Friday on charges of burglary, theft, and credit card fraud in Rochelle Park and Maywood. Elijah Navarro, 21 of Maywood, was also arrested in connection with two incidents of Maywood vehicle burglaries, DePreta said.

Derissio is being held in Bergen County Jail and Navarro was released pending a court date.

