Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Jackknifed Trailer That Slammed Into Box Truck, BMW Injures Several, Shuts Route 3

Cecilia Levine
The crash shut down the westbound side of the highway. Photo Credit: ABC7 SCREENGRAB
The trailer veered over the median on Route 3, sources said. Photo Credit: Mel Rodriguez

Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer swerved on Route 3 eastbound, crashing through the concrete barrier into the westbound lanes in Clifton.

The trailer -- which ABC7 reports may have been trying to avoid a pileup on the eastbound side -- hit a box truck and a BMW, shutting the highway into late afternoon, authorities said.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, sources said. The number of people or nature of injuries were unclear.

The center westbound lane was closed as of 3:30 p.m., according to 511nj.org.

