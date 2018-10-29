Jackknifed Trailer That Slammed Into Box Truck, BMW Injures Several, Shuts Route 3

Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer swerved on Route 3 eastbound, crashing through the concrete barrier into the westbound lanes in Clifton.

The trailer -- which ABC7 reports may have been trying to avoid a pileup on the eastbound side -- hit a box truck and a BMW, shutting the highway into late afternoon, authorities said.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, sources said. The number of people or nature of injuries were unclear.

The center westbound lane was closed as of 3:30 p.m., according to 511nj.org.

