Jet With Blown Tires, Several Passengers Diverted To Massachusetts From Teterboro

A pilot whose plane blew two tires with 16 people aboard after taking off from Teterboro Airport was headed to Massachusetts for an emergency landing, authorities confirmed.

The London-bound Gulfstream IV had circled Teterboro, burning fuel, before plans for a 12:21 p.m. landing were changed, responders said.

The jet was sent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, MA.

The tires apparently blew after the jet left Teterboro around 10:40 a.m.

A fleet of emergency responders were on hand.

