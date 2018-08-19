Contact Us
Jet With Blown Tires, Several Passengers Diverted To Massachusetts From Teterboro

The tires apparently blew after the Gulfstream IV took off from the airport around 10:50 a.m. Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

A pilot whose plane blew two tires with 16 people aboard after taking off from Teterboro Airport was headed to Massachusetts for an emergency landing, authorities confirmed.

The London-bound Gulfstream IV had circled Teterboro, burning fuel, before plans for a 12:21 p.m. landing were changed, responders said.

The jet was sent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, MA.

The tires apparently blew after the jet left Teterboro around 10:40 a.m.

A fleet of emergency responders were on hand.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

