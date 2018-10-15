Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Kids See Firefighting Techniques, Equipment Up Close At Ho-Ho-Kus Open House

Jerry DeMarco
Children got to participate in exiting a simulated smoky residence and taking firehose target practice. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FIRE DEPT.
Firefighters demonstrated advanced firefighting and life- saving techniques – including a simulated building fire with a roof rescue. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FIRE DEPT.
Kids got to see firefighting gear up close. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FIRE DEPT.
The annual open house that closed National Fire Prevention Week. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FIRE DEPT.
Target practice. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FIRE DEPT.
This is how they do it. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FIRE DEPT.
The Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department has been protecting lives and property since 1911. Photo Credit: ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FIRE DEPT.

Children in Ho-Ho-Kus got to see firefighting equipment and techniques up close during an annual open house that closed National Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighters demonstrated advanced firefighting and life- saving techniques – including a simulated building fire with a roof rescue.

Children got to participate in exiting a simulated smoky residence and taking firehose target practice during the event, hosted by The Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.

“Sparky,” the department mascot, distributed fire safety booklets, autographs and photos. Kids also got coloring books and toy fire helmets to help raise awareness of fire safety.

Their parents received free smoke alarms through the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety/WABC7 “Operation 7: Save A Life Campaign” giveaway program.

The Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Fire Department has been protecting lives and property since 1911.

On Sunday, it also joined the auxiliary in providing cider, donuts and popcorn for all.

