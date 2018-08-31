Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Women's Civil Liberties Union Founder Captured, Charged With Abducting Glen Rock Daughter, 14
DV Pilot police & fire

Labor Day Teaneck House Blaze Sends Two Firefighters To Hospital

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Griggs Avenue fire was under investigation as of 6 p.m. Monday.
The Griggs Avenue fire was under investigation as of 6 p.m. Monday. Photo Credit: SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE

Two firefighters were transported to Holy Name Medical Center for evaluation while putting out a house fire in Teaneck Monday afternoon.

The third alarm Griggs Avenue fire appeared to have started in the kitchen at approximately 4:30 p.m. and quickly spread to the second and third floors, firefighters said.

Firefighters from Teaneck, Englewood, Hackensack, Bogota, Bergenfield and Ridgefield were still working to put out the blaze as of 6 p.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.