Laborer Charged With Sexually Assaulting North Jersey Pre-Teen

A 58-year-old laborer sexually assaulted a pre-teen in Englewood over the course of three years, authorities said.

Jose Ruben-Gutierrez of Englewood was arrested Monday in Paramus after an investigation into a report that he had been engaging in sexual acts with a child under 13 years old, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Ruben-Gutierrez was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault by contact and one count of child endangerment, Calo said.

A first appearance in Hackensack court is scheduled for Friday.

