Landscapers In Trailer Overcome By Mower Fumes At Washington Township Condo Complex

Jerry DeMarco
The Bergen County Sheriff's BCI collected evidence. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
CPR was conducted on both at the scene Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: One and possibly both landscapers died after being overcome by lawnmower fumes Tuesday morning in a trailer in Washington Township, authorities said.

Police found both on the ground, not breathing, at the 17-acre Washington Pond condominium complex off Pascack Road and Linwood Avenue just after 8 a.m.

CPR was conducted on both at the scene before they were rushed to The Valley Hospital.

"The victims appeared to be overcome by the fumes of a running lawnmower in the trailer," Sgt. Heather Castronova said.

OSHA responded, along with township first responders and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The trailer belongs to AJR Landscaping of Cresskill.

