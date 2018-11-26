Legalize Prostitution Instead Of Pot, Former NJ Lt. Governor Says

Former New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno says she’d rather see the state legalize prostitution than recreational marijuana.

“Clearly, there is a budget gap -- otherwise we wouldn't have a tax amnesty in New Jersey right now,” she told Fox 5’s Chasing News .

“Let's go someplace else that is not going to hurt our children."

"If we legalize prostitution, it's between two consenting adults,” said Guadagno , a Republican former county prosecutor who served as Chris Christie’s second-in-comman before losing the gubernatorial election last November to Democrat Phil Murphy, who favors legalizing recreational pot.

By legalizing prostitution instead, she said, “we could help the women, we could cut out that middle man, and we will generate income and we won't lose an entire generation of our children.”

Those who claim legal pot will help prevent disproportionate arrests of minorities aren’t seeing clearly, Guadagno said .

"It's all about the money,” she said. “The social justice can be fixed by simply changing our criminal laws.”

SEE: Former NJ Lt. Gov.: Legalize prostitution to solve budget problems

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.