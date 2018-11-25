Life Sentence Possible For Paterson Man Convicted Of Raping, Sexually Abusing Girl For 5 Years

A Paterson man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after jurors convicted him of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a girl over several years, beginning when she was 5.

Jose Antonio Gueits, 34, must spend at least 25 years in state prison after being found guilty of 12 sex offense counts following a trial in Paterson.

These included a trio each of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault, five counts of child endangerment and one of making threats – “all relating to the sexual assault and sexual abuse of a female child while she was between five and ten years of age,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Wednesday.

Superior Court Judge Justine A. Niccollai has the discretion to send Gueits to prison for life when she sentences him on Feb. 15, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Prosecutor Erica Salerno handled the case.

Gueits will remain held in the Passaic County Jail until after his sentencing, when he will be transferred to state custody.

