Little Falls Mom Charged With Leaving 3-Week-Old In Hot Car At Clifton Shopping Center

A Little Falls mother was charged with child endangerment after leaving her three-week-old newborn in a hot car while she went grocery shopping in Clifton, authorities confirmed Monday.

Zahra Sharifnezhadazizi, 30, was also charged with abuse and neglect, they said.

Temperatures outdoor had reached 90 degrees last Wednesday as Sharifnezhadazizi went shopping at the Aldi supermarket on Lakeview Avenue while leaving the boy in the car with the windows up parked near the Garden Palace bowling alley, witnesses told Daily Voice.

A passerby saw the child in the backseat and alerted police, who used a tool to jimmy the door open and get the limp, unresponsive boy out of the vehicle, as a crowd of onlookers grew.

Firefighters took the infant to the hospital, they said.

"The child is fine now," Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Gina Pfund told Daily Voice on Monday.

