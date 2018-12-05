Lodi 3rd-Graders Who Supported Local Police Get Surprise Pizza Party

After reading the story “My Rows and Piles of Coins,” students at a Lodi local elementary school took the life lesson and gave back to their community.

In the story, the main character saves his coins to buy a bicycle for his family to get back and forth to work.

The 51 Washington School third graders, in turn, saved up their coins, created a Christmas money tree and donated it to Lodi PBA Local #26, along with a signed card.

As a thank-you for their kindness, generosity and respect for their local law enforcement officers, PBA President Javier Hernandez, members of the local’s executive board and the rest of the department threw a surprise pizza party for the kids.

“These children have shown the true spirit of the holiday season,” Hernandez said. “Our PBA Executive Board wishes them and everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

