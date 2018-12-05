Contact Us
Lodi 3rd-Graders Who Supported Local Police Get Surprise Pizza Party

Jerry DeMarco
“These children have shown the true spirit of the holiday season,” PBA President Javier Hernandez. “Our PBA Executive Board wishes them and everyone a safe and happy holiday season.” Photo Credit: COURTESY: Lodi PD

After reading the story “My Rows and Piles of Coins,” students at a Lodi local elementary school took the life lesson and gave back to their community.

In the story, the main character saves his coins to buy a bicycle for his family to get back and forth to work.

The 51 Washington School third graders, in turn, saved up their coins, created a Christmas money tree and donated it to Lodi PBA Local #26, along with a signed card.

As a thank-you for their kindness, generosity and respect for their local law enforcement officers, PBA President Javier Hernandez, members of the local’s executive board and the rest of the department threw a surprise pizza party for the kids.

“These children have shown the true spirit of the holiday season,” Hernandez said. “Our PBA Executive Board wishes them and everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

