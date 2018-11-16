Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver, 20, Who Survived Horrific Route 287 Crash In Mahwah Grateful To Many
DV Pilot police & fire

Lodi Elementary Schoolers Return After Bomb Threat

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
George Washington Elementary School
George Washington Elementary School Photo Credit: Sr. Maria Louise Edwards

A Lodi elementary school was evacuated for nearly an hour and a half after someone phoned in a bomb threat Monday morning.

The caller said he was "not so happy with" George Washington School and that there was a bomb inside, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The Bergen County Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit was summoned just before 10 a.m.

Police closed off streets and accompanied the youngsters to the high school.

They started returning to George Washington shortly before 11:30 a.m.

******

ALSO SEE: Sprinklers helped douse a fire in a Lodi industrial building Sunday night.

https://garfield.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/fire-in-lodi-industrial-building-doused/744754/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.