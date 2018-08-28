Contact Us
Lodi Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officers After Breaking Brother's Wrist

Jerry DeMarco
Amado Romero
Amado Romero Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LODI PD

A Lodi man assaulted two police officers who responded to a call of a fight he had with his brother, authorities said.

Officers found the injured brother with a broken wrist Thursday in the driveway of the Westminster Place home, Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

The day before, the brother told police, 35-year-old Amado Romero assaulted their father.

While talking with him, the officer noticed Romero trying to leave.

They “approached him to obtain his version of the events, at which time [Romero] became further agitated and combative and assaulted two of the three officers on scene,” Scorzetti said.

Romero eventually was subdued, arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault and resisting arrest, the chief said.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

