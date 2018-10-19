Lodi PD: Resident Finds Burglar Sleeping In Vehicle

A stranger found sleeping in a Lodi resident’s car early Monday also was carrying several items taken from burglarized vehicles, authorities said.

Officers who responded to the River Road location just after 6 a.m. discovered that Anthony Garcia, 22, also was wanted on an outstanding warrant, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

Garcia, whose last known address was in Lodi, was charged with possession of stolen property and burglary, among other offenses, and released pending a detention hearing.

An investigation was continuing, Scorzetti said.

