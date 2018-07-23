Lodi Software Engineer Sexually Assaulted Child For Several Years: Prosecutor

A 46-year-old software engineer from Lodi was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child over an extended period of time, authorities announced.

Gibson Santa was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Members of the Lodi Police Department and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit received a tip last Friday that Santa had been sexually assaulting a child in Lodi over the course of several years, Calo announced.

Santa's arrest earlier this week is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the Lodi Police Department under the direction of Acting Chief Donald Scorzetti.

Santa was remanded to the Bergen County Jail. His first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack was scheduled for Tuesday, July 24.

