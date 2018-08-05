Lyndhurst Firefighters Douse Blaze Spread By Unattended Oven Fire

A fire that began Tuesday morning in an unattended oven all but destroyed the upstairs apartment of a two-family house in Lyndhurst, authorities said.

Everyone got out safely, they said, and no injuries were reported.

Lyndhurst firefighters kept the fire from spreading after responding to the 11:31 a.m. call in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue, Police Detective Vince Auteri said.

Assisting their township colleagues were firefighters from North Arlington and Rutherford, he said.

The apartment was deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said.

