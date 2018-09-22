Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Day Laborer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Youngster
DV Pilot police & fire

Man Found Critically Injured Near Ridgewood Train Station

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A man who was found critically injured near the Ridgewood train station Monday night was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

"We have very little information at this point in time," Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said from the scene on West Ridgewood Avenue. "We're still determining what happened."

Investigators suspected he may have been injured elsewhere and collapsed on West Ridgewood Avenue.

"If this was a motor vehicle accident, we don't have a driver on scene," Lutchke said.

West Ridgewood Avenue remained closed from Wilsey Square to Washington Place hours while an investigation continued following a 7:20 p.m. 911 call.

Twelve minutes earlier, a call came in from the train station, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was notified, given the severity of the victim's injuries -- which also necessitated taking him to St. Joe's, which has a state-designated major trauma unit.

The county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Village and county investigators reviewed surveillance video from area businesses.

Still, no one was quite sure of exactly what happened.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.