Man Found Critically Injured Near Ridgewood Train Station

A man who was found critically injured near the Ridgewood train station Monday night was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

"We have very little information at this point in time," Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said from the scene on West Ridgewood Avenue. "We're still determining what happened."

Investigators suspected he may have been injured elsewhere and collapsed on West Ridgewood Avenue.

"If this was a motor vehicle accident, we don't have a driver on scene," Lutchke said.

West Ridgewood Avenue remained closed from Wilsey Square to Washington Place hours while an investigation continued following a 7:20 p.m. 911 call.

Twelve minutes earlier, a call came in from the train station, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was notified, given the severity of the victim's injuries -- which also necessitated taking him to St. Joe's, which has a state-designated major trauma unit.

The county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Village and county investigators reviewed surveillance video from area businesses.

Still, no one was quite sure of exactly what happened.

