Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Out-Of-Control Dump Truck Crashes Into Ridgewood Backyard Play Set
DV Pilot police & fire

Man In Ridgewood Trailer Seriously Injured When SUV Slams Into It

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The SUV slammed into the parked trailer on Prospect. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A man inside the trailer was seriously injured. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A man inside the trailer was seriously injured. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Ridgewood police and firefighters and Glen Rock police and EMS responded. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A man was seriously injured after an SUV slammed into a parked utility trailer he was in Wednesday afternoon in Ridgewood.

Tow trucks removed the Toyota SUV and the trailer, which had been parked on Prospect Street when it was struck.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by Glen Rock EMS.

Ridgewood police and firefighters and Glen Rock police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

******

ALSO SEE: No one was injured after an out-of-control landscaping dump truck careened down an embankment and into a children’s backyard playset in Ridgewood on Wednesday.

https://ridgewood.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/out-of-control-dump-truck-crashes-into-ridgewood-backyard-play-set/741636/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.