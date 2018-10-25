Man Shot In Englewood; Reward Offered For Information

A 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital after he was found with two gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Englewood police officers were responding to a disturbance on Bennett Road at approximately 2:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots a short distance away, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

The officers went toward the gunfire and found the man on Englewood Avenue near Nesbitt Funeral Home, he said. The officers determined the incident occurred nearby, on Brookway and W. Englewood avenues, Torell said.

Authorities were investigating the scene with the Bergen County Sheriff's Department as of Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The local CrimeStoppers Group is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that significantly assists in the investigation.

The public can leave a tip 24-7 on the CrimeStoppers website or call ( 844) 466-6789, contact city detectives directly at (201) 568-4875 .

