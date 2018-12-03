Man Stabbed Resisting Clifton Street Robbers

Two masked robbers fled empty-handed after one of them stabbed a would-be victim on a Clifton street Wednesday night, authorities said.

Two men told police they were walking near Kulick Street and Central Avenue when the robbers, wearing facial coverings, approached them around 8:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The would-be robbers demanded their valuables, but the pair refused, he said.

One of the assailants then stabbed one of the men in the abdomen, the lieutenant said.

Both then fled, he said.

They were described as Hispanic, in their late teens or early 20s.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for a stab wound that Bracken said didn’t appear life-threatening.

Meanwhile, he asked that anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help find whoever’s responsible, call Clifton police detectives: (973) 470-5908 . Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

