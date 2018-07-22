Man Who Stole Power Tools From Cars At Home Depot In March Just Did It Again: Hackensack PD

An Englewood man who in March was caught taking power tools from a truck in the parking lot of Hackensack Avenue's Home Depot was captured on surveillance video doing the exact same thing in the exact same lot, authorities said.

This time, 33-year-old Adan Lora is facing drug charges in addition to burglary and theft, for taking power tools from cars in the lot and putting them in a shopping cart, Hackensack Police Captain Peter Busciglio said.

Last Friday afternoon, Hackensack police officers were dispatched to Home Depot on a report of a man peering into parked vehicles in the lot. Upon arrival to the Hackensack Avenue store, the officers found Lora who said he was checking to see if anyone had left their dog unattended in vehicles, Busciglio said.

The officers also noticed that Lora had new tools in his possession with the price tags and store stickers still on them. They also saw in plain view a bundle of wax paper folds stamped with the word, “FAXED” inside his vehicle, authorities said.

Lora was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters.

An investigation found that several vehicles in the Home Depot parking lot had been broken into while Lora was there. A Hackensack detective recognized Lora from a prior incident in March, when he was caught taking power tools from a truck at the exact same location, authorities said.

Video surveillance last week showed Lora walking through the parking lot with a shopping cart and taking tools from parked vehicles, Busciglio said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Lora's vehicle and located several stolen items inside.

