Manhunt Continues: Elmwood Park Police Search For Route 46 Motel Stabbing Suspect

Elmwood Park police were hunting a suspect who they believe stabbed and slashed a 21-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man at the Red Carpet Inn on Route 46 Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his hands and arms following the 10:25 a.m. assault at the motel next to the Parkway Lanes bowling alley, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Officials enacted a shelter-in-place at Gantner Avenue Elementary School for about an hour as a precaution while police searched the area for the assailant, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The shelter-in-place as later lifted and there was a large police presence in the area for the remainder of the day, the chief said.

"At no time were students or staff in any danger," he emphasized.

