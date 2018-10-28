Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Married Garfield Man Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

Cecilia Levine
Kemar A. Ramsay of Garfield, 32.
Kemar A. Ramsay of Garfield, 32. Photo Credit: BCPO

A 32-year-old married Garfield man was charged with having dozens of child-porn images, authorities said.

Kemar A. Ramsay, who is employed as a machine production assistant, was arrested Tuesday following a search of his Midland Avenue home, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced.

He was charged with possession of less than 100 files of child pornography.

A first appearance in Hackensack court is scheduled for Nov. 14.

