Married Garfield Man Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

A 32-year-old married Garfield man was charged with having dozens of child-porn images, authorities said.

Kemar A. Ramsay, who is employed as a machine production assistant, was arrested Tuesday following a search of his Midland Avenue home, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced.

He was charged with possession of less than 100 files of child pornography.

A first appearance in Hackensack court is scheduled for Nov. 14.

