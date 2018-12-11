Maywood Detective May Have Cracked A Statewide Locker Room Burglary Spree

An accused burglar from Philadelphia is suspected in a string of locker thefts at gyms in New Jersey, authorities said after a Maywood detective identified and arrested him for a local break-in.

Detective William Phayre this week charged 49-year-old Milton D. Brown with burglary, theft and criminal trespassing after he burglarized a locker at HackensackUMC Fitness and Wellness Center on northbound Route 17 in late October, Detective Sgt. Matthew Parodi said.

“Due to Detective Phayre’s diligent investigation, [Brown] was identified as the suspect in this incident, along with him being a suspect in approximately five other similar incidents within New Jersey,” Parodi said.

Brown, who had a previous burglary and theft arrest out of Saddle Brook in 2003, was released pending further court action.

