Maywood PD: Google Search Prompts Owner Of Damaged Laptop To Pretend It Was Stolen

A Maywood man told police a Google search prompted him to file a false burglary report after he absently left his laptop on the roof of his car and it fell off on the highway, authorities said.

The burglary call brought Maywood police and detectives with a K-9 unit, as well as a Bergen County sheriff’s forensics unit to the home of from 32-year-old Sabir Miah, Police Chief David T. Pegg said Monday.

Miah told them “he left the apartment to take his dog for a walk and when he returned home he found his front door open and a black bag containing the laptop gone,” Pegg said.

There were no signs of forced entry, the chief added.

Told the sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification wanted to dust for fingerprints, Miah said “they might make too much of a mess and didn’t want to have them process the scene,” Pegg said.

He said he didn’t want Maywood bloodhound Zoey in the apartment, either, the chief said.

While this was going on, Detective Jason Liaban searched the outside of the house. In the back seat of Miah’s car, he saw a damaged Apple laptop like the one that was reported stolen, Pegg said.

Police brought Miah back to headquarters, where the chief said he confessed.

The laptop had been severely damaged after he left it on top of his car before driving off, Pegg said Miah told them.

Miah said he later found the damaged laptop and Googled the best way to file a claim, according to Pegg. One of the links suggested reporting a burglary, he said.

Police charged Miah with filing a police report and released him pending a court appearance, the chief said.

