Missing Wyckoff Dog Who Fell Through Ice Dies

Howard Williams felt helpless after spotting a dog who fell through thin ice that covered part of a Wyckoff pond struggling to get out.

“He must’ve been out for awhile, cause the [ice] was all busted up,” Williams said. “We were the only people there.

“I was not familiar with the pond or I would have jumped in after him,” said Wiliams, who summoned police to Zabriskie Pond off Franklin Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

They couldn’t get to the struggling dog, either, and alerted firefighters who eventually fished him out of the icy water and turned him over to TYCO Animal Control.

The poor pup never made it, though.

“It was a horrific scene and those who witnessed it are still traumatized,” an animal control officer said following the death of Murphy, a rescue from a home about a mile away who'd been reported missing a day earlier.

Although all agreed that there was no way that Williams could have gotten to the pooch, he was still heartbroken.

“I will never forget that poor guy,” he said. “What a shame.”

******

EDITOR'S NOTE: Several responders and readers noted that a photo used by another online media organization in a story about the rescue was a random shot and not the dog who fell through the ice.

******

ALSO SEE: Wyckoff firefighters and their colleagues from surrounding towns doused a Saturday morning house blaze.

https://wyckoff.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/morning-blaze-ravages-wyckoff-home/745788/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.