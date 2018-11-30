More Checks Reported Stolen, Cashed From Postal Boxes In Glen Rock, Fair Lawn

More victims have come forward to report checks stolen -- and later cashed -- from mailboxes outside post offices in Glen Rock and Fair Lawn, authorities said.

The latest reports came from one borough man who mailed a $3,101.56 check from the collection box outside the Glen Avenue post office on Nov. 11 only to have it cashed by thieves, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Another resident who mailed three checks totaling $897.17 on the same day also had those stolen and cashed, the chief said.

These were added to reports of checks stolen, and later cashed, around the same time of the month.

One victim lost a $2,503 mortgage payment and another had his identity stolen, Ackermann said. Yet another reported having two checks stolen and cashed.

All were swiped from the box outside the Glen Avenue post office.

Police found that someone had pried open the box and stolen the mail, Ackermann said.

Another Glen Rock man resident "reported receiving a notice that his property tax payment check in the amount of $ 3,348 had not been received by the Glen Rock Tax Collector’s Office," the chief said. "After contacting his bank, he learned that the check had been stolen and cashed by an unknown third party."

The victim said he mailed the check from the US Postal collection box in front of the Fair Lawn Post Office on Abbot Road on either Nov. 2 or 3.

The US Postal Inspection Service was investigating the thefts.

Anyone else in any town who might have been victimized is asked to contact The US Postal Inspection Service: (973) 693-5450 .

Meanwhile, authorities urged residents everywhere to mail checks, money orders and anything else of value directly inside their respective post offices.

