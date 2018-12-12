Contact Us
Breaking News: Dog Who Fell Through Ice In Wyckoff Pond Dies
Morning Blaze Ravages Wyckoff Home

Jerry DeMarco
The blaze did most of its damage in the upper back of the house. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Allendale, Ramsey FDs
Aftermath. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Lakes FD

Wyckoff firefighters and their colleagues from surrounding towns doused a Saturday morning house blaze.

The James Way fire, which broke out just after 7 a.m.,  heavily damaged the upper rear of the house.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Allendale, Franklin Lakes and Ramsey were among the responders.

