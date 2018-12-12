Morning Blaze Ravages Wyckoff Home

Wyckoff firefighters and their colleagues from surrounding towns doused a Saturday morning house blaze.
The James Way fire, which broke out just after 7 a.m., heavily damaged the upper rear of the house.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Allendale, Franklin Lakes and Ramsey were among the responders.
