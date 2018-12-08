Motorists Pull Driver From Burning Car After Crash On Route 208 In Wyckoff

Motorists bolted from their vehicles and pulled an unconscious driver from a Volvo that burst into flames Monday night after careening off Route 208 in Wyckoff and hitting a boulder and a tree.

The 21-year-old Chester, NY driver was taken to a local hospital after his 2006 Volvo crashed between Cedar Hill and Russell avenues around 7:30 p.m., Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Charges against him were pending, Soto said.

Route 208’s northbound lanes were closed until 4:30 a.m. for an investigation and cleanup. The state Department of Environmental Protection also responded “to remove hazardous materials from the roadway as a result of the crash,” the lieutenant said.

Wyckoff police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were investigating.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Wyckoff firefighters doused the flames.

