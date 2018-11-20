Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Mahwah Dealer Had Pounds Of Pot, Hash Oil, Edibles, Buyers Being Investigated
DV Pilot police & fire

'Move Over' Violator: Closter College Student Injures Officer At Crash Scene, PIP Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tyler Chung
Tyler Chung Photo Credit: LinkedIn

A 21-year-old college student from Closter had to be stopped after his car struck and severely injured a Palisades Interstate Police officer who was investigating a crash in Englewood Cliffs, authorities said.

Officer Martin Clancy got back into his cruiser and chased down Tyler Chung after his arm was struck by the mirror of Chung’s 2007 Lexus on the northbound PIP just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Chung – whose LinkedIn profile says he is studying computer engineering at Villanova University -- was processed and released pending a court hearing.

He’s charged with:

  • leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury;
  • failing to move for an emergency vehicle;
  • failing to obey an officer’s directives;
  • careless driving.

Clancy, who was married less than a month ago, was treated at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and was recuperating after being released, friends said.

Under New Jersey's "Move Over" law, you must leave a travel lane of space between your vehicle and an emergency responder whose lights are activated or slow down considerably -- and be prepared to stop -- if you can't. Fines range from $100 to $500.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.