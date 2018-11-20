'Move Over' Violator: Closter College Student Injures Officer At Crash Scene, PIP Police Charge

A 21-year-old college student from Closter had to be stopped after his car struck and severely injured a Palisades Interstate Police officer who was investigating a crash in Englewood Cliffs, authorities said.

Officer Martin Clancy got back into his cruiser and chased down Tyler Chung after his arm was struck by the mirror of Chung’s 2007 Lexus on the northbound PIP just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Chung – whose LinkedIn profile says he is studying computer engineering at Villanova University -- was processed and released pending a court hearing.

He’s charged with:

leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury;

failing to move for an emergency vehicle;

failing to obey an officer’s directives;

careless driving.

Clancy, who was married less than a month ago, was treated at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and was recuperating after being released, friends said.

Under New Jersey's "Move Over" law, you must leave a travel lane of space between your vehicle and an emergency responder whose lights are activated or slow down considerably -- and be prepared to stop -- if you can't. Fines range from $100 to $500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.