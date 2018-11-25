MUGSHOT: Repeat Offender Flips Bird After Trashing South Hackensack Motel Room

He’d just ripped a TV from the wall and destroyed a telephone at a South Hackensack motel, but Timothy Carriel wasn’t done yet: Positioned for his mugshot, he gave police the finger.

It wasn't anything new for Carriel, who's been arrested no fewer than four times in the past six months. Once of those times he refused to submit to fingerprinting, records show.

Carriel, 19, of Hackensack, fought and threatened the officers who responded to the Knights Motel during the rampage, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

After they subdued him, they found the 6-foot, 141-pound Carriel carrying 15 Xanax bars and some pot, the captain said.

It was Carriel's fourth area arrest in the past six months. Paramus police busted him for shoplifting in May, and Fort Lee police charged him with resisting arrest during an August drug arrest.

Ten days ago, police responding to a fight at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Secaucus arrested Carriel on a host of charges that included having marijuana and Xanax, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and refusal to submit to fingerprinting, records show.

In all three cases, a judge ordered Carriel released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

South Hackensack police charged him Tuesday with resisting arrest, criminal mischief and possession of drugs for sale. He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

