Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Life Sentence Possible For Paterson Man Convicted Of Raping, Sexually Abusing Girl For 5 Years
DV Pilot police & fire

MUGSHOT: Repeat Offender Flips Bird After Trashing South Hackensack Motel Room

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Timothy Carriel
Timothy Carriel Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy SOUTH HACKENSACK PD

He’d just ripped a TV from the wall and destroyed a telephone at a South Hackensack motel, but Timothy Carriel wasn’t done yet: Positioned for his mugshot, he gave police the finger.

It wasn't anything new for Carriel, who's been arrested no fewer than four times in the past six months. Once of those times he refused to submit to fingerprinting, records show.

Carriel, 19, of Hackensack, fought and threatened the officers who responded to the Knights Motel during the rampage, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

After they subdued him, they found the 6-foot, 141-pound Carriel carrying 15 Xanax bars and some pot, the captain said.

It was Carriel's fourth area arrest in the past six months. Paramus police busted him for shoplifting in May, and Fort Lee police charged him with resisting arrest during an August drug arrest.

Ten days ago, police responding to a fight at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Secaucus arrested Carriel on a host of charges that included having marijuana and Xanax, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and refusal to submit to fingerprinting, records show.

In all three cases, a judge ordered Carriel released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

South Hackensack police charged him Tuesday with resisting arrest, criminal mischief and possession of drugs for sale. He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.