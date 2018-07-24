Contact Us
DV Pilot police & fire

New Milford Spa Shut Down, Employee Charged With Soliciting Cash For Sex

Jerry DeMarco
Hongyan Gao
Hongyan Gao Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

New Milford authorities closed a local spa where they said a worker propositioned an undercover police officer.

Xin Spa on Madison Avenue also had undisclosed building and fire code violations and was shut down, Police Chief Frank Ramaci said.

Hongyan Gao, 41, of Queens, was charged with engaging in

prostitution after Ramaci said she propositioned an officer from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

She was released on a summons pending a Municipal Court hearing.

