New Milford Spa Shut Down, Employee Charged With Soliciting Cash For Sex

New Milford authorities closed a local spa where they said a worker propositioned an undercover police officer.

Xin Spa on Madison Avenue also had undisclosed building and fire code violations and was shut down, Police Chief Frank Ramaci said.

Hongyan Gao, 41, of Queens, was charged with engaging in

prostitution after Ramaci said she propositioned an officer from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

She was released on a summons pending a Municipal Court hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.