Newark Boy, 13, Packs BB Gun In ‘Suicide By Cop’ Attempt

Jerry DeMarco
Newark police released a photo of the pellet gun.

A 13-year-old Newark boy who planned a “suicide-by-cop” attempt was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Family members summoned police Friday night, telling them of the boy’s intentions. He had the gun tucked into his waistband and planned to pull it out, they said.

Officers and family members eventually convinced him to hand over the fake gun, after which he was taken to University Hospital to be evaluated.

Despite reports by some other news media, the boy never pointed the gun at police, authorities said.

“Suicide by cop is an attempt to provoke a deadly response from police officers,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a statement. “This is the desired outcome in such situations. With the collaborative efforts of the juvenile’s family and the police, it ended without incident.”

