Newly-Elected Lyndhurst School Board Member Busted On Theft Charges Before Vote

A newly-elected Lyndhurst Board of Education member hailed as a hero for helping rescue a tractor-trailer driver in a fiery crash on Route 3 was charged days earlier with pocketing $102,500 for Jersey Shore contracting work that authorities say he never did, records show.

Seaside Heights police charged Vincent Tunnero, 41, with two counts of theft on Oct. 25, nearly two weeks before the election.

According to the complaint, Tunnero took $37,000 from one man and $65,500 from another in April 2016 for “remodeling, renovating, repairing” their bungalow and then “failing to complete the job.”

He was released pending further court action.

Six days later, Tunnero and two others passersby carried a tractor-trailer driver from the wreckage of a late-morning crash on Route 3 in Clifton that injured three people and closed the highway for hours.

Then, on Nov. 6, Tunnero won one of three available seats on the school board by 20 votes over the fourth-place finisher, Stephen Vendola ( see final tally below ).

The Lyndhurst BOE has been plagued by a deficit whose numbers have grown to $5 million from an estimated $1.1 million reported a little under a year ago.

This led to monitoring by the state Department of Education, layoffs of several teachers and elimination of many supervisory positions.

Lyndhurst Board of Election 2018 Final Count:

*Richard Pizzuti Jr.: 2,003

*Frank Ferrandino: 1,788

*Vincent Tunnero: 1,714

Stephen James Vendola: 1,694

Sheri Jarvis: 1,625

Giovanni Gaccione: 1,593

Lynn Mizeski: 1,086

William J. Barnaskas: 1,056

