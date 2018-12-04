Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Observant Maywood Police Officer Nabs Four Out-Of-Staters In Area Gym Locker Thefts
DV Pilot police & fire

No One Struck When Westwood Officer Fires Shot During EDP Call

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
One round was fired. No one was hit.
One round was fired. No one was hit. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Westwood police officer fired a single shot during an overnight call Friday involving an emotionally disturbed person, authorities said.

"One round was fired, no one was hit," a law enforcement official told Daily Voice after the 2:01 a.m. shooting on Mill Street.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the firing was accidental or intentional.

Under state guidelines, the local county prosecutor must review the circumstances.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.