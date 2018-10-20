North Jersey Bookkeeper Stole $300G From Employer To Pay Her Own Bills, Police Say

A North Jersey tree service company's 39-year-old bookkeeper stole more than $300,000 from the company and then used the funds to pay her own bills, said authorities who arrested her.

During a financial review, the company owner noticed that multiple business checks had been cashed or deposited to other bank accounts without authorization, Mahwah Police Chief James Batelli said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Julie Shih of Closter, who has been the company's office manager for the past seven years and was responsible for maintaining its financial records, Batelli said.

Shih was charged with theft and forgery before being released under the New Jersey Bail Reform Act, pending a court date.

