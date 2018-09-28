Northvale PTO President Charged With Pocketing $9,000 Of GoFundMe Money For Orphans

The president of the Northvale PTO was charged with pocketing $9,000 from a GoFundMe account established for three borough children who lost both parents.

Kellyanne Carney, 43, was charged with misapplication of entrusted property after the Timpanaro family alerted police.

According to Police Chief William Essmann, the family's “multiple attempts to contact the suspect both telephonically and via attorney were ignored."

Sources told Daily Voice the family received only $1,000 of the money that was raised for Donald and Theresa Timpanaro's three children.

Donald Timpanaro died in 2011. He was 44.

Theresa died in February. She was 50.

Carney, who recently worked as a benefits coordinator at Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, was released pending further court action.

