Norwood Activist For Kids With Special Needs Again Charged With Stalking, Harassment

A special needs children's activist from Norwood who has a history of trouble with the law has again been charged with stalking and harassment, this time in Closter.

Jonathan Singer, 53, “stalked and harassed the victim as he walked to his place of worship while filming the incident,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Thursday. “He then posted the encounter [on] various social media platforms."

Singer last year was cleared by a state judge in Hackensack of charges that he harassed his ex-wife’s attorneys on Facebook and through emails to their peers.

Another judge three years ago ordered the former Tenafly resident to remove the Facebook posts -- and then found him in contempt of court when he refused.

Singer was accepted in 2015 into a pre-Trial Intervention Program (PTI), which allowed him to clear his name if he followed certain requirements for three years.

He then went after the prosecutor handling his case by sharing her Facebook posts about her personal life to attorneys general and prosecutors nationwide, as well as on the Drive4Rebecca Foundation Facebook page, authorities said

Although Singer agreed to prosecutors' insistence on a three-year PTI term, he went to court in Hackensack last year alleging “what was blatantly a case of malicious prosecution and abuse of power.”

Presiding Superior Court Judge Susan Steele agreed to dismiss the charges after what had been less than a year of PTI.

Singer -- whose 21-year-old daughter, Rebecca, has a rare genetic-based autism disorder – has campaigned for special-needs youngsters. He was among a group who opened the REED Academy in Oakland for autistic children in 2003.

He also has raised more than $1 million for various charities through his through his Drive4Rebecca foundation, has helped parents advocate for their children and wrote “The Special Needs Parent Handbook” – countless copies of which he distributed for free to parents and donated to libraries and schools nationwide.

Singer’s legal tangles began in 2013, when he blasted Tenafly school officials over paying for his daughter’s education – including a mass email in which he called them “educational child abusers.”

Officials called police but didn’t file charges.

In 2014, Singer and another man – who was dressed as Moses – distributed donuts to parents at Tenafly Middle School while picketing for educational rights for special-needs youngsters.

Eventually, school officials agreed to pay for Rebecca to attend a special school in Pennsylvania.

Singer and his wife later divorced, after which he moved to Florida. He has since returned to Norwood.

Detectives arrested Singer on Thursday following a complaint to Closter police several days earlier, Calo said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a Friday detention hearing on stalking and harassment charges, the prosecutor said.

