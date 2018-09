An Oakland motorist was carrying 200 bags of heroin when borough police stopped him near his home, authorities said.

Officer Mark Piercy stopped 45-year-old Andrew Ventimiglia on Yawpo Ave last Thursday and found the drugs, along with related paraphernalia, Capt. Christian Eldridge said Tuesday.

Ventimiglia was charged with various drug offenses and released pending a hearing, Eldridge said.

